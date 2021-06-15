ARTICLE

United States: July Is The New January: A Post-Pandemic Look At Emerging Labor And Employment Law Trends

The pandemic seems not to have slowed down state and local lawmakers. Indeed, over 100 new labor and employment laws and ordinances are scheduled to take effect between July 1, 2021 and November 1, 2021. Notably, while some of these laws address COVID-19 and topics concerning return-to-work, most mark a renewed attention to other hot-topic labor and employment issues. Not surprisingly, a number of states and localities have adopted their own nondiscrimination statutes or expanded the same to recognize new protected classifications. Other popular topics include independent contractors and worker classification, marijuana use and drug testing in the workplace, and repairs to state unemployment insurance systems.

Some states have more changes on the horizon than others. Like last year, Virginia has been the most active of the states—the Commonwealth will see 11 new labor and employment laws go into effect on July 1, 2021. These include major changes such as a new state overtime law and auto-enroll payroll deduction retirement savings program.

Please note that our annual "July is the New January," which tracks many labor and employment laws and ordinances across the country that take effect in the latter half of the year, is not all-inclusive. Although this Insight touches on some industry-specific laws, the focus is on generally applicable labor and employment laws enacted in states and larger municipalities. Moreover, this report does not discuss changes to the minimum wage and related wage and hour legislation. See Spring into Summer and Fall Minimum Wage, Tipped, and Exempt Employee Pay Increases for information on new wage rates taking effect across the country.

Finally, note that many state legislatures are still in session, so additional laws that will take effect this summer are bound to be enacted after publication. And new laws—particularly at the local level—are often subject to amendment. This article is intended to provide insight on the types of laws state and local legislatures are enacting, some of which have effective dates right around the corner.1

Alabama Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Alabama HB 408 Contingent Workforce: Independent Contractors Requires employers to follow specified requirements to determine whether a worker is an employee or independent contractor for purposes of benefits and tax liabilities. July 1, 2021 Alabama SB 249 Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) Requires employers relocating call centers to notify the Secretary of the Commerce Department. September 1, 2021

Arizona Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Arizona SB 1268 Labor Relations Requires labor organizations to be subject to similar fiduciary guidelines as employers or third-party administrators providing benefits to employees. August 5, 2021 Arizona HB 2045 Discrimination: Pregnancy Prohibits discrimination based on pregnancy or childbirth-related medical conditions. August 27, 2021 Arizona HB 2067 Background Checks: Criminal Provides employer liability protections to employers of an employee who has been provided with a Certificate of Second Chance. August 27, 2021 Arizona HB 2770 COVID-19: Mask Mandates Provides that businesses are not required to enforce mask mandates in response to COVID-19. August 27, 2021 Mesa Ordinance No. 21-0214 Discrimination: Protected Classifications Creates the Mesa Non-Discrimination Code and prohibits discrimination in employment on the basis of a protected class. June 29, 2021 Glendale Ordinance No. O21-39 Discrimination: Protected Classifications Prohibits employment discrimination on the basis of race, color, ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, veteran's status, marital status, or familial status. September 22, 2021

Arkansas Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Arkansas SB 555 Weapons in the Workplace Prevents an employer from prohibiting the storage of legal firearms in vehicles in the employer's parking lot. July 29, 2021 Arkansas HB 1714 Benefits: Health Insurance Amends the law concerning multiple employer welfare agreements. July 30, 2021 Arkansas SB 547 Contingent Workforce: Independent Contractors Provides that direct sellers are considered independent contractors. July 30, 2021 Arkansas SB 615 COVID-19: Vaccine Passports Prohibits the state, state agencies, and local jurisdictions and officials from requiring a vaccine passport as a condition for entry or services. July 30, 2021

California Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Santa Barbara Ordinance No. 5999 COVID-19: Hazard Pay Requires hazard pay of $5.00 per hour for grocery and retail pharmacy workers. June 11, 2021 Burbank Grocery Hazard Pay Ordinance COVID-19: Hazard Pay Requires hazard pay of $5.00 per hour for grocery and drug store employees. June 18, 2021 San Jose Ordinance No. 30568 COVID-19: Reasonable Accommodation Supplements the requirements of California Labor Code section 2810.8 by entitling a laid-off employee to reasonable accommodation of a job duty or job requirement due to a family care hardship. June 24, 2021

Colorado Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Colorado HB 1108 Discrimination: Protected Classifications Prohibits discrimination based on gender expression and gender identity. September 14, 2021 Colorado SB 90 Benefits: Health Insurance Clarifies that if a small employer has been issued a health benefit plan subject to small group insurance laws and rules, and then following the issuance date it no longer meets the definition of "small employer," the small group insurance laws and rules continue to apply to the plan as long as the employer renews the current health benefit plan. September 14, 2021

Connecticut Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Connecticut HB 5158 Lactation Accommodation Specifies certain parameters for a room or other location in the workplace that accommodates employee breastfeeding. October 1, 2021 Connecticut HB 5377 COVID-19: Unemployment Insurance Removes COVID-19-related layoffs from an employer's unemployment experience account. October 1, 2021 Connecticut HB 6380 Equal Pay Requires employers to disclose salary ranges for vacant positions and to provide comparable pay for comparable work. October 1, 2021

District of Columbia Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date District of Columbia Bill 140 COVID-19: Leave Temporary measure. Requires employers to provide leave to employees to use for reasons related to COVID-19. This measure will take effect following congressional review and publication in the DC Register. It is projected to take effect on June 29, 2021.

Florida Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Florida SB 2006 COVID-19: Vaccine Passports Provides that a business may not require individuals to provide any documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination or post-infection recovery. July 1, 2021

Indiana Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Indiana HB 1156 Privacy Clarifies the definition of employer subject to the prohibition against microchipping employees. July 1, 2021 Indiana HB 1309 Pregnancy Accommodation Requires an employer to respond to an employee's request for a pregnancy accommodation within a reasonable time frame. July 1, 2021 Indiana SB 234 Employment Taxes Provides if a payroll service provider fails to deposit or remit a business client's employer withholding taxes when due, the payroll service provider is responsible for the payment of any penalties or interest assessed. July 1, 2021

Iowa Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Iowa HB 200 (SB 182) Protected Time Off: Military Requires an employer to provide leave to a member of the U.S. Coast Guard for active duty purposes. July 1, 2021 Iowa SB 2296 (HB 2479) Contingent Workforce: Independent Contractors Establishes the circumstances under which certain independent contractors are not considered employees for purposes of various laws. July 1, 2021

Kentucky Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Kentucky HB 210 Benefits: Leaves Requires an employer to provide the same leave policies to adoptive parents as they provide to birth parents. June 30, 2021

Maine Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Maine LD 137 (HP 93) Protected Time Off: Volunteer Emergency Responder Provides that an employer must designate in writing that an employee who is an emergency service employee is essential to operations. September 15, 2021

Maryland Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Maryland HB 289 (SB 105) Workplace Safety Makes certain provisions relating to filing, issuance, and modification of certain peace orders applicable to peace orders filed by an employer on the employer's behalf or on behalf of an employee, upon the occurrence of certain criminal activities; and provides immunity from civil liability under certain circumstances. October 1, 2021 Maryland HB 290 (SB 455) Discrimination: Statute of Limitations Extends from 6 months to 300 days the time period within which a person claiming to be aggrieved by certain discriminatory acts is required to file a complaint with the Commission on Civil Rights. October 1, 2021 Maryland HB 804 (SB 916) Whistleblower Establishes a whistleblower reward program within the Office of the Comptroller, providing that a whistleblower who voluntarily provides certain information to the Comptroller is entitled to receive a monetary award. October 1, 2021 Maryland SB 473 (HB 56) Protected Time Off: Bereavement Authorizes the use of certain leave with pay for bereavement. October 1, 2021 Maryland SB 801 (HB 1154) Business Restructuring Excludes employees who have accepted offers of transfer to another worksite from the calculation of the number of employees impacted by a reduction in operations. October 1, 2021

Minnesota Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Minnesota HB 2253 COVID-19: Workers' Compensation Extends the presumption that certain workers who have contracted COVID-19 have done so while on duty for the purposes of workers' compensation. October 1, 2021

Mississippi Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Mississippi HB 1139 Employment Taxes Removes the provision that requires an employer with an average monthly withholding tax liability of at least $50,000.00 for the preceding calendar year to pay their estimated withholding tax liability for the current taxable year by June 25. July 1, 2021 Mississippi HB 119 Drug Testing Extends the effective period of the statute permitting the possession and use of cannabidiol for medical purposes. July 1, 2021 Mississippi Medical Marijuana Amendment (Ballot Measure) Drug Testing Establishes a medical marijuana program in Mississippi for individuals with a debilitating medical condition. July 1, 2021 Mississippi SB 2124 Unemployment Revises the definition of unemployment to exclude administrative leave when full compensation for regular wages is received and allows for partial unemployment benefits when only partial compensation for regular wages is received. July 1, 2021

Montana Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Montana HB 655 (LC 479) Drug Testing Disqualifies an individual from workers' compensation if the individual fails to pass or refuses to take a drug test in violation of an employer's stated workplace drug policy, with the exception of medical marijuana users. July 1, 2021 Montana SB 118 (LC 481) Workers' Compensation Provides that false statements in an employer-provided questionnaire are grounds for barring workers' compensation benefits. July 1, 2021 Montana HB 282 (LC 1027) Child Labor Allows student-employees 16 years of age or older to perform work functions under certain circumstances. October 1, 2021 Montana SB 367 (LC 133) Contingent Workforce: Independent Contractors Provides that the absence of an independent contractor exemption certificate does not indicate an employment relationship. October 1, 2021

Nebraska Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Nebraska LB 260 Unemployment Expands provisions relating to good cause for voluntarily leaving employment. August 31, 2021 Nebraska LB 451 Hairstyle Discrimination Prohibits discrimination based on traits typically associated with race, including hair texture and hairstyle. August 31, 2021 Nebraska LB 540 Disability Discrimination Provides that cities and villages can prohibit discrimination based on disability. September 10, 2021

Nevada Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Nevada AB 37 (BDR 301) Garnishment Amends the procedures for garnishment of wages pursuant to a child support order. October 1, 2021 Nevada AB 190 (BDR 379) Protected Time Off: Kin Care Requires employers that provide sick leave to allow an employee to use sick leave to assist certain family members with medical needs. October 1, 2021 Nevada AB 280 (BDR 132) Discrimination: Public Accommodation Requires that owners or operators of places of public accommodation that provide a single-stall restroom to the public make the single-stall restroom as inclusive and accessible as possible to a person of any gender identity or expression. October 1, 2021 Nevada AB 307 (BDR 764) Workplace Posters Requires an employer to post a notice of services provided by the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation to employees. October 1, 2021 Nevada SB 293 (BDR 907) Salary History Prohibits an employer from seeking the salary history of an applicant; prohibits an employer from discriminating against an applicant for not revealing salary history. October 1, 2021

New Hampshire Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date New Hampshire HB 258 (LSR 0228) Record Retention Requires an employer to permit an employee to electronically sign or acknowledge alterations to such employee's wage and hour records. June 22, 2021

New Jersey Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date New Jersey Healthy Terminals Act Wage and Hour Requires covered airport or related location employers to pay a covered airport or related location worker the applicable prevailing wage. September 1, 2021

New Mexico Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date New Mexico SB 129 Benefits: Retirement Provides conditions for implementation of the New Mexico Work and Save Act. June 18, 2021 New Mexico SB 35 Child Labor Removes the exception to the minimum wage requirement for secondary school students. June 18, 2021 New Mexico HB 2 Drug Testing Permits the personal use of cannabis; does not restrict an employer from taking adverse action against an employee for possessing or being impaired by an intoxicating substance at work or during work hours. June 29, 2021 New Mexico SB 2 Background Checks: Criminal Provides for the expungement of certain criminal records. June 29, 2021 New Mexico SB 80 Hairstyle Discrimination Prohibits discrimination or disparate treatment in employment based on hairstyle. July 1, 2021

New York Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date NYC Int. No. 1396-2019 Hospitality Provides that a fast food employee in New York City cannot be discharged except for just cause or due to bona fide economic reasons; requires fast food employers to conduct layoffs by inverse seniority. July 4, 2021 NYC Int. No. 1415-2019 Hospitality Provides that a fast food employee in New York City cannot be discharged except for just cause; provides for arbitration guidelines to mediate disputes between fast food employers and fast food employees. July 4, 2021 NYC Int. No. 1314-A Background Checks: Criminal Expands the scope the New York City Fair Chance Act. The law imposes significant restrictions on an employer's ability to take adverse action against a job applicant or current employee based on pending criminal charges or arrests, or convictions arising during employment, and prohibits asking for or considering adjournments in contemplation of dismissal or non-criminal violations in employment decisions. July 29, 2021

North Carolina Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Durham Ordinance No. 14420 Hairstyle Discrimination Prohibits discrimination in employment based on a protected class; prohibits discrimination based on natural hair or hairstyles. July 1, 2021 Greensboro Ordinance No. 21-0084 Discrimination: Protected Classifications Prohibits employment discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender expression, gender identity, and hair texture and hairstyles that are commonly associated with race or national origin. July 1, 2021

North Dakota Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date North Dakota HB 1040 Workers' Compensation Provides that an employer has 45 days instead of 30 to appeal a workforce safety and insurance decision or administrative order. July 31, 2021 North Dakota HB 1084 Workers' Compensation Amends definition of compensable injury to not include any injury caused by the use of recreational marijuana. August 1, 2021 North Dakota HB 1278 Unemployment: Military Provides eligibility for unemployment compensation for military spouses due to relocation. August 1, 2021 North Dakota HB 1398 Preemption: Paid Leave Prohibits a political subdivision from adopting or enforcing an ordinance that requires an employer to provide to an employee paid family leave that exceeds the requirements of federal or state laws and rules. August 1, 2021

Oklahoma Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Oklahoma HB 2780 Garnishments Permits wage garnishment for delinquent taxpayers; requires employers to withhold wages subject to an order of garnishment. November 1, 2021 Oklahoma SB 794 Unemployment Requires e-filing of documents with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission. November 1, 2021 Oklahoma SB 862 Drug Testing Allows employers to take action against a licensed medical marijuana patient if there is use or possession of marijuana at the place of employment or during employment hours. November 1, 2021

Oregon Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Oregon HB 2231 Protected Time Off: Military Exempts time spent in voluntary service overseas and domestic voluntary service responding to a declared emergency or disaster from the five-year limit on reemployment rights. September 25, 2021

Pennsylvania Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Pennsylvania HB 203 Protected Time Off: Organ Donation Requires an employer to provide leave for organ donation. June 27, 2021

South Carolina Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date South Carolina HB 3094 Weapons in the Workplace Allows a permit holder to carry a concealable weapon openly on their person; permits a private employer to prohibit permit holders from carrying a concealable weapon or open carry weapon. July 16, 2021

South Dakota Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date South Dakota Constitutional Amendment A (Ballot Measure) Drug Testing Amends the state constitution to legalize the recreational use of marijuana. July 1, 2021 South Dakota HB 1046 COVID-19: Liability Shield Limits liability for certain exposures to COVID-19. July 1, 2021 South Dakota HB 1154 Home Health Services Prohibits employment contracts restricting competitive health care practices. July 1, 2021 South Dakota Initiated Measure 26 (Ballot Measure) Drug Testing Establishes a medical marijuana program in South Dakota for individuals with a debilitating medical condition. July 1, 2021

Tennessee Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Tennessee HB 1182 (SB 1224) Workplace Posters Requires an entity open to the general public to post a notice at each public restroom and each building entrance of the business' policy of allowing a member of either biological sex to use any public restroom within the building or facility. July 1, 2021 Tennessee SB 1576 (HB 401) Workers' Compensation Authorizes the court of workers' compensation claims to award additional attorneys' fees and costs incurred when an employer wrongfully denies a claim or wrongfully fails to timely initiate benefits. July 1, 2021

Texas Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Texas SB 45 (HB 48) Discrimination and Harassment Provides that it is unlawful employment practice if an employer knew about prohibited harassment and did not act immediately. September 1, 2021

Utah Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Utah SB 42 Garnishments Authorizes garnishment orders for state tax liability and provides the maximum amount subject to garnishment. July 1, 2021

Vermont Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Vermont HB 149 Protected Time Off: Military Removes the 15-day limitation on the leave of absence afforded to military and National Guard personnel when ordered to state or federal active duty. July 1, 2021

Virginia Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Virginia HB 1814 Garnishments Provides that the Virginia minimum hourly wage will be used to calculate the amount of a person's aggregate disposable earnings protected from garnishment if it is greater than the federal minimum hourly wage. July 1, 2021 Virginia HB 1848 Disability Discrimination Prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability. July 1, 2021 Virginia HB 1862 Drug Testing Prohibits an employer from taking adverse action against an employee for such employee's lawful use of cannabis oil. July 1, 2021 Virginia HB 1985 COVID-19: Workers' Compensation Establishes that COVID-19 is an occupational disease compensable under the Workers' Compensation Act for health care providers. July 1, 2021 Virginia HB 2063 Wage Payment: Overtime Requires an employer to compensate its employees who are entitled to overtime compensation at a rate not less than one and one-half times the employee's regular rate of pay. July 1, 2021 Virginia HB 2134 Contingent Workforce: Independent Contractors Provides that if an employer provides workers with personal protective equipment in response to a disaster caused by a communicable disease, it cannot be considered in determining whether the worker is an independent contractor. July 1, 2021 Virginia HB 2137 Protected Time Off: Paid Sick Leave Requires employers to provide paid sick leave to home health care workers. July 1, 2021 Virginia HB 2161 (SB 1410) Discrimination: Military Status Prohibits discrimination based on a person's military status. July 1, 2021 Virginia HB 2174 Benefits: Retirement Establishes an automatic enrollment payroll deduction individual retirement account (IRA) retirement savings program. July 1, 2021 Virginia HB 2312 Background Checks: Criminal Eliminates criminal penalties for possession of marijuana for persons who are 21 years of age or older. July 1, 2021 Virginia SB 1339 Background Checks: Criminal Establishes a process for the automatic sealing of certain convictions, deferred dispositions, and acquittals and prohibits an employer from inquiring about sealed records. July 1, 2021

Washington Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Washington HB 1206 (SB 5218) Safety Training Requires workplace safety training for manufacturing and construction temporary workers. July 24, 2021 Washington SB 5284 Subminimum Wage Eliminates subminimum wage certificates for persons with disabilities. July 24, 2021 Washington HB 1097 (SB 5090) Workplace Safety Provides that an employer may contest an order restraining any condition of employment or practice and provides for penalties for violations found. July 25, 2021 Washington SB 5097 Family and Medical Leave Expands the definition of family member under the paid family and medical leave program. July 25, 2021 Washington HB 2308 Record Retention Requires employers to periodically report standard occupational classifications or job titles of workers. October 1, 2021

West Virginia Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date West Virginia HB 2009 Contingent Workforce: Independent Contractors Clarifies that an independent contractor is not considered an employee for the purpose of wage payment law. June 17, 2021 West Virginia HB 2026 Employment Taxes Excludes compensation of certain temporary nonresident employees from state source income tax. June 28, 2021

Wyoming Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Wyoming HB 239 Student Workers Provides for student learner agreements between eligible students, school districts or community colleges, and employers; provides workers' compensation coverage for student learners. July 1, 2021

Footnote

1 Notably, over 300 new labor and employment bills, ordinances, and regulations took effect at the state and municipal levels between January 1 and July 1 of this year alone. Employers that are interested in keeping updated on new laws impacting the workplace can learn about Littler GPS here.

