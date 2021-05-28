ARTICLE

self Retirement Committee Field Guide · The Basics of Retirement Committee Organization and Operation - Part 3

The purpose of the Retirement Committee Field Guide podcast is to educate retirement committee members and their advisors on committee composition, management, training, and best practices. Each month we interview a guest, such as a retirement plan advisor, consultant committee member, or academic, to provide insight on fiduciary basics, committee governance, emerging best practices, developing law, and related topics.

Episode 3: The Basics of Retirement Committee Organization and Operation – Part 3

Guest: Ryan Campagna, CFP, AIF, Senior Vice President, Retirement Plan Advisory, Sentinel Benefits & Financial Group

In this episode, we are joined by Ryan Campagna, Senior Vice President - Retirement Plan Advisory at Sentinel Benefits & Financial Group, who will help us continue our exploration surrounding what retirement committees do and how they operate.

