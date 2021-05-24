As a reminder, private employers that have 100 or more employees and are required to file an annual EEO-1 under federal law are required to submit payroll data to the Department of Fair Employment & Housing (DFEH). The pay data report must contain information about employees' race, ethnicity and gender in various job categories. The pay data report is due on or before March 31, 2021.

To submit a report, employers must use the Pay Reporting Portal on the DFEH website, available here. An employer has three options to submit data: (1) download an Excel form, fill it in and upload it to the portal; (2) download a .CSV file, fill it in and upload it to the portal; or (3) use the fillable form in the portal.

The DFEH has issued extensive FAQs, sample templates and a User Guide to walk employers through the reporting process. You may access the sample templates at the bottom of the DFEH webpage.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.