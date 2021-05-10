Host Riley Moyer invites guests Katheryn Bradley and Shirley Lou-Magnuson to share tools and advice with employers navigating leave and accommodation obligations for a compliant, well-managed workforce. Katheryn and Shirley are attorneys who practice with our firm's labor & employment team.

With the patchwork of federal, state and local leave laws to administer on top of new paid family and medical leave programs, many employers were already reeling when 2020 began. But the pandemic hit, and quarantine orders followed, and employers faced new challenges with teleworking and managing employees without available childcare.

Congress responded with emergency legislation mandating paid leave for COVID-19 related illness and childcare purposes. Washington Governor Inslee also issued proclamations requiring accommodations for high risk employees. While employees explore a smorgasbord of leave and accommodation possibilities for managing their lives during the pandemic, this has left many managers and HR professionals feeling overwhelmed.

This episode is from a presentation originally recorded on October 15, 2020.

