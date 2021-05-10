The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP) requires that plan administrators distribute new COBRA notices to individuals in connection with the COBRA premium subsidy, as discussed in our prior blog posts. To help keep track of who gets which COBRA notice and the applicable deadline to send each notice, we have prepared a "pocket guide" chart for plan administrators, which can be downloaded here.

The Pocket Guide To COBRA Subsidy Notices

