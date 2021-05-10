Our colleagues in the Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation group have been busy tracking the many changes to laws affecting comp and benefits. In their Q1 2021 newsletter, they provide an overview of the guidance that emerged during this busy period, including ARPA and CAA as they impact pension and welfare plans, fringe benefits and student loan assistance. They briefly address the guidance and implementation freeze, and provide an overview of other important developments — all with the aim of helping plan sponsors digest and comply with new and often imminent compliance obligations.

To read the newsletter, please click here.

