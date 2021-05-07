ARTICLE

Employers in New Jersey must comply with a number of state laws and regulations that often impose different or more stringent requirements on employers than those imposed by federal law. Attorneys in FordHarrison's Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, office have prepared the New Jersey Employment Law Desk Reference to provide guidance to employers on the various New Jersey state laws. The Desk Reference provides an overview of various state laws impacting employers, including those relating to discrimination and harassment, equal pay, wage and hour requirements, and leave and other benefits requirements, among others.

