The Department of Labor's Office of Foreign Labor Certification (OFLC) revised its Form ETA-9141, Application for Prevailing Wage Determination, for use beginning May 3, 2021.

As of 8 a.m. on May 3, 2021, OFLC will only accept prevailing wage applications submitted using the new form. OFLC will reject, without further review, prevailing wage paper applications submitted using the current version of the form. A stakeholder webinar will be held on April 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. ET (2 hours).

Details:

OFLC announcement, https://www.dol.gov/agencies/eta/foreign-labor (scroll down to announcement on April 2, 2021)

Webinar meeting link, https://usdol.webex.com/usdol/j.php?MTID=mdecd014fcb2a1d00e8ae503dca9890d4 (for more information, including alternative ways to join the webinar, see https://www.dol.gov/agencies/eta/foreign-labor (scroll down to webinar information on April 2, 2021)

