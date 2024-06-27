Now Enrolling: New Title IX Training For Coordinators, Investigators And Decisionmakers

On April 19, 2024, the U.S. Department of Education issued the 2024 Title IX Final Rule on sex discrimination, including sex-based harassment (the "Final Rule"). This new regulation will take effect on August 1, 2024.

To comply with the Final Rule, all Title IX coordinators, investigators, decisionmakers, and informal resolution facilitators are required to complete annual training. To assist K-12 school districts in meeting this requirement, Shipman and Goodwin is hosting virtual Title IX Training sessions for Title IX Coordinators, investigators, decisionmakers, and informal resolution facilitators. This 3-hour training is prepared for educators in these designated roles and provides comprehensive updates on the new Final Rule, practical guidance on compliance, and strategies for effective implementation, while fulfilling your requirements for training as set out in the Final Rule. Topics include:

Detailed overview of the 2024 Title IX Final Rule

Procedures for addressing allegations of sex discrimination, including sex-based harassment

Best practices for conducting investigationsand making decisions, including the meaning and application of the term "relevant" in relation to questions and evidence and the types of evidence that are impermissible

Responsibilities of Title IX Coordinators, investigators, decisionmakers, and informal resolution facilitators

How to serve impartially, including by avoiding prejudgment of the facts at issue, conflicts of interest and bias

Rules and practices associated with the informal resolution process

Please note: Only one of the training sessions below is necessary to satisfy the annual federal training requirement.

Purchase August 6, 2024 Training Module:

Purchase September 4, 2024 Training Module:

Upon making your selection you will be redirected to a payment portal where you can choose to pay by credit card or pay offline to have an invoice sent to your school district. After completing the payment, you will be prompted to register for the webinar which will be hosted on your selected date.

Coming Soon...

In order to comply with the new federal rule, ALL STAFF must also now complete annual training on Title IX. In the coming weeks, we will be rolling out a one-hour, on-demand training module that districts may purchase for a one-time fee for unlimited on-demand access.

As a reminder, we have created a Title IX Resource Center to allow K-12 public schools to easily access information about Title IX, including links to upcoming training sessions and access to the latest information and guidance as it is released, all in one location. There is also a convenient button that links directly to the Title IX Resource Center to the right on the homepage of ctschoollaw.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.