First Injunction Of New Title IX Regulations

Last week, in response to a lawsuit filed by Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana and Idaho, a federal judge entered an injunction preventing the new Title IX regulations from going into effect on August 1, 2024. The Department of Education still faces challenges in 8 additional lawsuits filed on behalf of 26 states.

Federal judge blocks Title IX rule from taking effect in 4 states The injunction came as part of a Louisiana-led lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education, one of many the agency is facing. www.highereddive.com/...

