ARTICLE
19 June 2024

First Injunction Of New Title IX Regulations

MB
Michael Best & Friedrich

Contributor

Michael Best & Friedrich logo
Explore
Last week, in response to a lawsuit filed by Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana and Idaho, a federal judge entered an injunction preventing the new Title IX regulations...
United States Consumer Protection
Photo of Carrie E. Meigs
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Last week, in response to a lawsuit filed by Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana and Idaho, a federal judge entered an injunction preventing the new Title IX regulations from going into effect on August 1, 2024. The Department of Education still faces challenges in 8 additional lawsuits filed on behalf of 26 states.

Federal judge blocks Title IX rule from taking effect in 4 states The injunction came as part of a Louisiana-led lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education, one of many the agency is facing.

www.highereddive.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Carrie E. Meigs
Carrie E. Meigs
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More