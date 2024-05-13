Title IX Rule: Key Changes And Next Steps For Institutions (Video)

On April 29, 2024, the US Department of Education published its final Title IX rule in the Federal Register.

In our second HigherEdReg Rundown, Scott Goldschmidt provides preliminary analysis on the new rule. He discusses key differences between the current Title IX rule and this final rule, including changes in the scope and application of the rule as well as response and training requirements for institutions. He also provides a brief update on the current litigation challenging the rule and reflects on next steps for institutions to consider to meet the August 1, 2024 effective date.

