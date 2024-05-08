Nationwide, states are navigating fierce complexity in the management of residential programs for youth. Every state has multiple agencies involved in residential program design and oversight, making accountability unclear and performance challenging. Without a defined and coordinated governance model, states face increasing risks to their goal to ensure the education and well-being of children.

Service Delivery in an Ever-Evolving Landscape

Multiple state and local government agencies, particularly those within Health and Human Services (HHS) and Education, are charged with three key functions of oversight to protect and strengthen the efficacy of services delivered within residential programs.

Ensure the health, safety and well-being of children served within these programs.

Support the delivery of differentiated, developmentally appropriate academic instruction using evidence-based curriculum and necessary services to provide a federally compliant educational experience for enrolled children, and one that is reflective of the service needs dictated within their Individual Education Program (IEP).

Monitor the compliance, quality and efficacy of services and treatment models by instituting quality assurance standards that articulate the best practices and anticipate long-term impact and outcomes associated with residential care.

Proposed Framework for Effective Residential Program Governance

The proliferation of different models and subsequent focus on varied outcomes and measures of quality (when combined with the presence of different agencies) has resulted in services that are both complex for families to navigate and states to govern. States need a coordinated framework that enables shared oversight across HHS and Education agencies with a commitment to building (and using) data to inform policy, practice and program design. The development of a comprehensive governance model that clearly defines the roles and responsibilities of HHS and Education agencies across these functions is essential to ensuring the appropriate level of subject matter and operational expertise is integrated to residential program oversight.

Drawing from extensive research and collaboration with various states, we propose a comprehensive framework consisting of five key strategy areas for agencies to begin codifying their roles, responsibilities and oversight functions.

State and Local Agencies Can Improve Services by Aligning:

Placement: Establishing criteria and processes for referrals, including standardized assessments and case management support. Education: Ensuring compliance with federal education standards and IEPs. Residential Care and Service Delivery: Implementing treatment models and funding mechanisms tailored to individual needs. Licensure: Setting and enforcing health and safety protocols for residential facilities. Monitoring and Enforcement: Conducting regular oversight to ensure compliance with regulations and quality standards.

By embracing governance frameworks that emphasize clarity, efficiency and accountability, states can pave the way for transformative change in education and well-being outcomes for children. With the proposed framework as a guide, states and local agencies can build stronger, more resilient systems that prioritize the needs of youth and families, ensuring a brighter future for generations to come.

Read the full article to learn more about A&M's comprehensive framework and proven strategies for successfully implementing structural change to residential programs.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE

Originally published 30 April 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.