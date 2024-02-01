If you believe your child could benefit from special education services in New York, you might have already heard of something called a "504 plan." But who exactly qualifies for this plan, and how can it benefit your child? In this blog post, we'll guide you through the eligibility criteria for a 504 plan so that you can feel empowered to advocate for your child's right to education support.

WHAT IS A 504 PLAN?

A 504 plan is a legal document under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973. It ensures that students with disabilities receive the necessary academic accommodations and support services to have an equal opportunity to succeed in school. It's important to note that a 504 plan differs from an Individualized Education Program (IEP). While an IEP caters to students who qualify under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), a 504 plan is for students with a disability but may not require the specialized instruction provided by an IEP.

WHO QUALIFIES FOR A 504 PLAN IN NEW YORK?

To qualify for a 504 plan in New York, your child must meet the following criteria:

Has a physical or mental impairment: To be considered eligible for a 504 plan, your child must have a physical or mental impairment that significantly limits or affects learning, reading, concentrating, or communicating.

Requires educational accommodations: The impairment must negatively impact your child's ability to learn and access education. The school must provide reasonable adjustments, modifications, or aids to ensure equal participation and access in the educational environment.

Is otherwise qualified for school programs and activities: Your child must be capable of meeting the academic and non-academic requirements necessary for participation in regular educational settings, with or without accommodations.

THE IMPORTANCE OF LEGAL REPRESENTATION

Navigating the complex world of special education can be overwhelming, especially when advocating for your child's rights. That's where our team of experienced New York special education attorneys can help. At Mizrahi Kroub, LLP, we have in-depth knowledge of federal and state laws and understand how to advocate for your child's educational rights.

With Mizrahi Kroub, LLP by your side, you can expect:

Thorough evaluation of your or your child's needs and rights

Skilled negotiation and guidance during the development of a 504 plan

Experienced advocacy in case of disputes or difficulties with the implementation of the plan

Compassionate support throughout the entire process

CONTACT MIZRAHI KROUB, LLP TODAY

Understanding who qualifies for a 504 plan is crucial for accessing your child's educational support. With the help of our knowledgeable New York special education attorneys, you can confidently navigate the special education system, making sure your child has equal opportunities for academic success.

