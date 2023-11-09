The White House's October 30, 2023, Executive Order on Safe, Secure and Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence provides insight into the future of regulating the development and use of artificial intelligence models in the United States.

The executive order identifies education as a critical field where the federal government will take advantage of advances in AI technologies, but also needs to protect consumers and the public from adverse impacts. Job training and education will provide access to students to learn about AI. Resources will be made available to those who experience displacement in the workforce due to AI. The order makes clear that the federal government will continue to enforce existing consumer protections as AI evolves. These include those safeguarding consumers from "fraud, unintended bias, discrimination, infringements on privacy, and other harms from AI."

The executive order also directs the Secretary of Education to develop policies concerning the use and impact of AI in education in consultation with stakeholders. This will include the creation of an "AI toolkit" for institutions to use in implementing the department's recommendations concerning appropriate use of AI, including human review of AI decisions, the design of AI to enhance trust and safety, and alignment of AI systems with U.S. privacy laws and regulations, among other things.

