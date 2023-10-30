Published: McLane Middleton

October 25, 2023

A replay of the October 25, 2023 webinar, "Profiting from Name, Image, and Likeness and its Impact on Independent Schools," with presenters Brian Garrett, John DeWispelaere, Sean LaPorta, and Kyle Scandore.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.