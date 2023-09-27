Listen to this post

In its 2023 regular session, the General Assembly made a number of changes to the statutes that affect public education in Connecticut. Listen as Tom Mooney and Dori Antonetti provide a brief overview of some of the more significant changes. This webinar recording entitled "The 2023 Legislative Session: What School Leaders Need to Know" was originally presented by Connecticut Association of Schools on Friday, September 22nd.

