United States:
How A Culture War Over Race Engulfed A School District
15 September 2023
Parsons Behle & Latimer
The Sept. 13, 2023, "New Yorker" article linked below
covers the events leading up to and following the suicide of
10-year-old Isabella Tichenor a Davis County, Utah student. Miss
Tichenor's suicide raised questions of alleged rampant racism
with the Davis County School District. Parsons Behle & Latimer
attorney Abigail M. Dizon-Maughan was hired as legal counsel to
perform an investigation and subsequent report involving evidence
of racism and harassment within the Davis County School system and
its potential influence on the suicide of Miss Tichenor. Read the
story here.
