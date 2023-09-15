The Sept. 13, 2023, "New Yorker" article linked below covers the events leading up to and following the suicide of 10-year-old Isabella Tichenor a Davis County, Utah student. Miss Tichenor's suicide raised questions of alleged rampant racism with the Davis County School District. Parsons Behle & Latimer attorney Abigail M. Dizon-Maughan was hired as legal counsel to perform an investigation and subsequent report involving evidence of racism and harassment within the Davis County School system and its potential influence on the suicide of Miss Tichenor. Read the story here.

