In its 2023 regular session, the General Assembly made a number of changes to the statutes that affect public education in Connecticut. This summary provides a brief overview of some of the more significant changes. Unless otherwise noted, these statutory changes are effective July 1, 2023 or upon passage. Links to the new legislation are provided in the electronic version of this publication, which includes:

Statutory Changes Affecting School District Operations

Statutory Changes Affecting Students

Statutory Changes Affecting Special Education

Statutory Changes Affecting Teaching and Curriculum

Statutory Changes Affecting Employment, and

Miscellaneous Statutory Changes Affecting Schools

>> Download 2023 Education Legislation Summary

Originally published August 3, 2023.

