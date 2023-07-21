We recently hosted a discussion about the Supreme Court's recent decisions eliminating the consideration of race in college admissions, what this means for our institutions, and how we can mitigate the impact on diversity in our schools and workplaces.



Our friends at Leadership Brainery joined Partner and Co-Chair of the firm's Education Industry Vertical, Madeleine Rodriguez, in a direct and honest conversation about what really changed, what's at stake, and why now is the time to recommit to programs that promote equitable representation of first-gen and historically underrepresented communities and empower them to lead.



Highlights of our conversation included:

A brief overview of the Court's decisions in SFFA v. Harvard College and SFFA v. UNC;

A look at anti-DE&I legislative efforts across the country and the impacts of laws defunding DE&I programming on academic institutions, non-profits, and corporations;

How to enhance your support for historically underrepresented communities of color by committing to impactful, strategic outside partnership and collaboration; and,

A call to action for K-12 students, families, and their communities.

Leadership Brainery is a 501(c)(3) organization addressing inequitable access to master's and doctoral degrees and workforce leadership opportunities for underrepresented talent, including people of color, individuals from a lower socioeconomic status, LGBTQ individuals, and other demographics who are systematically excluded from higher education. Leadership Brainery works with prospective and current graduate students, academic institutions, employers, and committed community members to eliminate systemic barriers to education and create inclusive communities.



Speakers:

Rosa Nuñez, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, Foley Hoag (opening remarks)

Madeleine Rodriguez, Partner and Co-chair of the firm's Education Industry Vertical, Foley Hoag

Jonathan Allen, JD, MTS, Co-founder & Director of Development, Leadership Brainery

Derrick Young Jr., MPH, Co-founder & Executive Director, Leadership Brainery

