Hope Through Education's Spring Gala was a great success.

Nearly 300 people attended the event last week at the lovely Hamilton Farm Golf Club in Peapack-Gladstone, NJ. Hope Through Education is a 501(c)(3) qualified charity focused on providing scholarships to families seeking to send their children to values-based non-public schools in Central New Jersey. Last year, they helped over 400 families with more than $700,000 in scholarship grants.

Named at the Gala as HTE Person of the Year was Leslie D. Hirsch, President and CEO of Saint Peter's Healthcare System. Mr. Hirsch heads a healthcare system dedicated to the well-being of underserved populations in New Brunswick, NJ and surrounding areas. He has over 40 years' experience in healthcare management and has helped St. Peter's to be a major force in improving healthcare and in supporting education improvement efforts in Central New Jersey.

The event also honored Thomas and Erin True as the Hope Award Recipients for their unique support for HTE.

Crowley Law is a corporate sponsor of Hope Through Education and encourages our readers to consider contributing to HTE's noble purpose.

See https://www.hopethrougheducationusa.org/ways-to-give

In its support for the community, Crowley Law is manifesting its commitment to helping New Jersey to continue to be home to a workforce excited by and capable of using technology to benefit our society. We help life sciences and other technology entrepreneurs realize their dreams – taking their great ideas to improve the quality of life for thousands or millions.

