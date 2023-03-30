School Law Counsel Teresa L. Moore was honored by the Volunteer Lawyers for Justice in a LinkedIn Post in March 2023. The post commended Teresa for pro bono work she rendered on behalf of a parent who was part of VLJ's Children's Representation Program. The parent had fought her school district for two years to have her son placed in a better school where he could get the accommodations he needed. Calling Teresa "fantastic," the parent said "as soon as Teresa went up against them, they backed down." The parent said it "felt like a miracle. I couldn't believe it."

We are proud of Teresa's compassionate and effective counsel, and are thrilled that her representation made such a meaningful difference for this family. We wholeheartedly support VLJ, which ensures access to justice for all people regardless of socioeconomic status.

Read VLJ's full post at LinkedIn.

