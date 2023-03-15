United States:
Peter J. Maher As Panelist At ConnCASE
15 March 2023
Shipman & Goodwin LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Listen to this post
Join ConnCASE on Thursday, March 9 – 10, 2023 for
their Annual Legal Conference
This conference has been designed to provide participants with
the most up to date legal information on Special Education.
Attorney Peter Maher will participate in two
panel discussions: Panel 1: Child Find and Assessment for Mental
Health and Panel 2:Legal and Practical Impact of new LD
Guidelines
District staff of central office and building administrators,
other educators, and support services professionals are encouraged
to attend. To learn more about this event please click
here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Consumer Protection from United States
Must A Website Accommodate The Blind?
Valensi Rose
Consumers in America and around the world have embraced online shopping for everything from food and fashion to vehicles, medicine, travel, and countless other purchases.
Ad Law News And Views - February 25, 2023
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
2023 started out as a busy year for privacy teams balancing legal obligations and technology requirements. Partner, Aaron Burstein hosted our "Digital Advertising Privacy Program Priorities...
FTC Updates (February 6 – February 17, 2023)
Crowell & Moring
Valentine's Day at the FTC was marked by the Commission's breakup with one of its longtime Commissioners, who abruptly announced her retirement in a splashy op-ed that garnered significant media attention.
More Mini-TCPAs Considered In Maryland, New York
Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP
The trend of state mini-Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) laws continues to proliferate, with legislatures in Maryland and New York currently considering new bills.