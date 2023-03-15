Listen to this post

Join ConnCASE on Thursday, March 9 – 10, 2023 for their Annual Legal Conference

This conference has been designed to provide participants with the most up to date legal information on Special Education.

Attorney Peter Maher will participate in two panel discussions: Panel 1: Child Find and Assessment for Mental Health and Panel 2:Legal and Practical Impact of new LD Guidelines

District staff of central office and building administrators, other educators, and support services professionals are encouraged to attend. To learn more about this event please click here.

