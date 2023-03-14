On February 15, 2023, the U.S. Department of Education released updated guidance for institutions that contract with third-party servicers ("TPS") to administer any aspect of the institution's participation in student assistance programs authorized under Title IV of the Higher Education Act of 1965. Cullen and Dykman LLP's Client Alert summarizing the contents of the updated guidance can be found here.

On February 28th, the Department changed the effective date of the guidance from May 1, 2023 to September 1, 2023. Reporting requirements will also go into effect on that date. Institutions will be required to report any arrangements with third-party servicers that have not been repo rted to the Department and entities meeting the definition of a third-party servicer will be required to submit the Third-Party Servicer Data Form to the Department by that date.

Additionally, the Department adjusted the public comment period so that it closes 30 days from the date of the Department's February 28th update.

