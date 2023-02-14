Texas and Louisiana boast some of the highest performing historically Black colleges and universities in the country. As employers address ongoing employee recruiting and retention challenges, connecting to pipelines within these HBCUs could not only be the key to finding great talent, but also to creating more equitable and successful companies.

Transforming Diverse Students into Lifelong Learners, Engaged Citizens and Creative Leaders

With almost 10,000 students, Texas Southern University is one of the nation's largest HBCUs. It's also one of the most diverse schools in Texas, hosting enrollees from across the nation and the world at its campus in Houston, which is consistently ranked as America's most diverse city.

One thing that's made TSU a preeminent university is its commitment to developing leaders from all socioeconomic, cultural and ethnic backgrounds. The school has spent almost 100 years refining its programs, building a quality faculty body, and providing opportunities for innovative research. With bachelor's, master's and doctoral programs, including a school of law, the college aims to foster lifelong learning in its graduates. The university provides career assessment, networking and job searching help for students, as well as recruiting, speaking, and interviewing opportunities for employers.

Those looking to support the school's mission of pride and progress can buy tickets or become a corporate or individual sponsor of President's Tiger Ball on April 29, which raises funds to distribute scholarships and continue TSU's tradition of transformation.

Cultivating Leaders Who Live Ethically, Think and Communicate Precisely and Act Courageously

Louisiana's first HBCU is also one its most successful, with some of the country's best programs in business management, science and the arts. Dillard University's students have access to training that gives them the skills to not only succeed professionally in a variety of fields, but also to inspire change that improves the equity of careers where diversity has been historically underrepresented.

Opened in 1930 with the combination of two historic schools dating back to the Civil War, DU has evolved over the years to meet the needs of the African American community in New Orleans and across the South. The private liberal arts college is the #3 producer of physics bachelor's degrees awarded to African Americans. And it's the only university in the U.S. to offer a program in African American material culture. DU is also committed to arming its graduates with the tools to be conduits for change through its Minority Health and Health Equity Research Center and Center for Racial Justice, both of which connect students with community leaders and the public to promote education and address systemic issues affecting underserved populations.

DU also promotes student support and real-world experience through its Student Freedom Initiative. Through tutoring, mentoring and internship opportunities, students can excel academically and get a leg up on professional experience with leading companies. Organizations can provide financial assistance to the initiative or offer their expertise by training or growing university capacity-building programs. This is a great way to connect to ambitious talent entering the workplace with leadership skills, professional experience and an equity-focused mindset.

Training Graduates to Forge New Paths and Thrive Beyond Barriers

North Louisiana's only HBCU, Grambling State University, leads the state and country in graduates ready to excel in in-demand emerging fields. The university pioneered the first and only cloud computing and cybersecurity degree programs in Louisiana, and they have one of the highest rates of African American computer information graduates in the nation.

Grambling has spent more than 100 years helping students develop into the trailblazers, thought leaders and innovators of the next generation. Committed to the belief that education is the cornerstone of an enlightened, creative and productive society, the school aims to help each student find their path forward and foster "a place where everybody is somebody."

One way Grambling promotes its commitment to education is by training tomorrow's teachers and role models. African American men make up less than 2% of all U.S. teachers, and the Call Me MiSTER program works to change this and prepare more teachers from diverse backgrounds to mentor our country's children. Grambling is one of the program's eight national partner institutions that helps children see examples of themselves in their teachers and mentors. This program helps to fill a massive gap in the education field and gives students tuition assistance, networking opportunities and professional skills to create fulfilling careers after graduation. Organizations can support the Call Me MiSTER and Grambling's other cutting-edge programs by donating on Feb. 14 to the For the Love of Grambling Day of Giving.

Providing Access and Opportunity to Students Equipped to Excel in a Global Economy

Southern University and A&M College is part of the only HBCU system in the U.S. It's headquartered in Baton Rouge and has five campuses to reach diverse students across the state, including Southern University Baton Rouge, Southern University at New Orleans, Southern University Shreveport Louisiana, Southern University Law Center, and Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center.

Southern University thinks big when it comes to student success. The system strives to facilitate global leadership opportunities for students through diverse teaching methods, an emphasis on public service, and high teaching, research, service, scholarly and creative expectations. The college also prioritizes students' overall well-being to help them become well-rounded, successful professionals.

Another major focus of SU is on preparing students beyond the classroom. Through a comprehensive suite of career services, they offer interview coaching, connections to employers, and business attire to get students ready to confidently enter the workforce. The school also offers opportunities for employers to connect with students, including on-campus recruiting, career fairs, employer-led workshops and the Jobs4Jags portal that connects talented students with rewarding job openings.

The Southern University System Foundation works closely with the college to advance the evolving needs of the university and the marketplace. Just a few years ago, the foundation opened the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center to provide business support services to fledgling startups and help graduates make their ambitions a reality.

Unlocking Access to Help Graduates Personify Societal Change for Generations

For the last 100 years, Xavier University of Louisiana has promoted a more just and humane society through a well-balanced education, nurturing environment, and service-learning opportunities. And the results of this approach speak for themselves – XULA is a nationwide leader in the STEM and health sciences fields and contributes the most African American medical school graduates each year of any school across the country. It also helps to develop one of the greatest numbers of new African American pharmacists.

Nestled in the heart of New Orleans, Xavier hosts students from almost every state and works to support each student's personal growth, interpersonal skills and leadership abilities. It's ranked as one of the top HBCUs in the country, and many XULA undergrads head straight into advanced or doctoral programs to enter highly skilled career paths. And when students are ready to enter the workforce, Xavier's 93% placement rate —the highest of any school in Louisiana — ensures they will find a job that matches their goals.

Xavier maintains powerful connections with other schools and employers to guide students through the career pipeline and help organizations fill labor gaps with qualified talent. Local companies like LCMC and Ochsner, as well as global businesses such as IBM and Google, have partnered with Xavier to provide opportunities for graduates. The university welcomes corporate partnerships, and there's a variety of ways to support the school and its students, whether through talent recruitment, professional development or philanthropic campaigns.

Joining the Pipeline

In Texas and Louisiana alone, there's no shortage of new graduates with diverse backgrounds and skillsets looking for meaningful careers. Now is the time for employers to find ways to support this talent – both by advancing their development through our universities and by providing a corporate environment that hears all employees, recognizes all contributions, and provides resources to help everyone excel.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.