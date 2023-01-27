Listen to this post

Recent developments at the federal and state levelshighlight the increased focus on addressing the needs of students with specific learning disabilities, including dyslexia. We invite you to join AndyBellach, Julia Wilde and Julie Jaquays for a discussion of legal trends in this area of special education.

This discussion will review recent changes to eligibility criteria, federal and state guidance regarding eligibility determinations and case law and administrative hearing decisions focused on the substantive appropriateness of special education programs. This session will also offer practical strategies for school districts in light of these developments.

