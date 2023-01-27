United States:
Investigating Student Misconduct In Independent Schools: Tips And Traps
27 January 2023
Shipman & Goodwin LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Join us as we discuss best practices and frequent challenges for
K-12 schools conducting investigations into student misconduct.
Using a scenario based approach, we will address issues such as how
to interview students, gather evidence, conduct searches and how
and when to involve parents or outside authorities such as the
police or child protection agencies.
Register
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Consumer Protection from United States
CFPB's Notice Of Proposed Rulemaking
Foley & Lardner
On January 11, 2023, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) issued a Proposed Rule that will, if adopted, require certain nonbank covered entities—including consumer reporting agencies...