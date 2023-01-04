It's that time of year again! California Bar members in Group 3, whose last names fall into the N-Z range, must fulfill their MCLE requirements by January 31, 2023, and report by February 1, 2023. As a service to our clients and friends (including those whose last names do not fall into this range), we would like to invite you to our annual MCLE workshops, which will be offered virtually again this year.

The workshops will offer one hour on competence issues, two hours on legal ethics, and two hours on elimination of bias. The CA State Bar now requires two hours of elimination of bias, with one hour solely focused on implicit bias. This education requirement applies to attorneys who must report compliance by January 31, 2023.

Please register for each of the sessions you would like to attend by clicking the program links below.

