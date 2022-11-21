Published: SAIS Newsletter, November 10, 2022

A student goes to her school's health services office, disclosing that she is pregnant and contemplating what she should do next. She is unsure about her options but asks for resources about a possible abortion. Immediately, there are a number of important issues to consider and discuss—some legal, and some not. For example, is the student safe and healthy? Are any mandated reporting or school safety laws triggered? Should the student's parents be notified if they are not already aware?

