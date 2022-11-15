United States:
A School Banned Smart Phones, And Many Students Approved (Eventually)
15 November 2022
Taylor English Duma
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
A small boarding school in Massachusetts banned smart phones
this fall for all of its students and faculty. The students
initially reacted as you would expect. "The announcement
resulted in chaos, [a school administrator] says. 'Everyone was
crying. Kids were yelling at us,' he recalls. 'Parent
feedback was really mixed.'" After two months, however,
students and faculty have found benefits. Students reviewed in the
article described being more aware of their friends and avoiding
the constant pressure of responding to texts. Teachers report that
students are more engaged in class.
A residential school has advantages that other youth
organizations don't have. The principles of social media
fasting, however, apply in other contexts. Parents and youth
organizations should consider whether there are ways to limit smart
phones that could reduce cyberbullying and isolation among
students.
During a recent four-day weekend at
home, students were given their smartphones for the trip. Many
found it weird to have them back.
www.wsj.com/...
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Consumer Protection from United States
Consumer Financial Services: UDAAP Round Up
Mayer Brown
Welcome to the latest edition of the UDAAP Round-Up. This newsletter is designed to provide you with a periodic resource to stay abreast of federal activities regarding the prohibition on unfair...
FTC Updates (October 10-21, 2022)
Crowell & Moring
It's rulemaking week at the FTC, particularly within the Bureau of Consumer Protection. The agency announced multiple Advance Notices of Proposed Rulemaking for public comment in connection...
State AG Updates: October 6-12, 2022
Crowell & Moring
Each week, Crowell & Moring's State Attorneys General team highlights significant actions that State AGs have taken. Here are this week's updates.
State AG Updates: October 13-19, 2022
Crowell & Moring
Each week, Crowell & Moring's State Attorneys General team highlights significant actions that State AGs have taken. Here are this week's updates.