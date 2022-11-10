Looking Forward with Boston Scholars

On October 20th, we were so pleased to welcome Match Charter Public High School back to our offices for the first time since the pandemic began, when we met with the 2022-23 class of juniors. Since 2016, our Boston office has partnered with Match Charter Public High School through our Adopt-a-School program, which is the Firm's signature education initiative, connecting students from public and charter high schools throughout the country to meaningful workshops, discussions and panels designed to increase their college and career readiness. Activities leverage the expertise of our lawyers and business professionals and successfully help students develop new skills, build relationships, and identify new career paths and passions – inspiring our future leaders to realize their full potential. Since launching our Boston program, we have engaged 275 Proskauer volunteers who worked with 125 students across 51 workshops.

Associate, Makenzie Way says, "When I found out about the Adopt-a-School program I knew I needed to be involved. As a first generation college student, I remember how difficult it was to figure out what careers were available to me, and how to set myself up for success. Programs like this make the world of difference to students who don't necessarily have all the answers at their fingertips and can have a lasting impact on their future decision making. I'm so glad I work at a firm that is committed to helping our youth obtain the futures they deserve."

Partner, Katelyn O'Brien added, "This was my first experience with Adopt-a-School. I really enjoyed meeting the students and hearing about their diverse interests (art, music, chemistry, anime). They asked thoughtful questions about how I chose to be a real estate lawyer, and what I found most challenging and most rewarding about my job. We talked about how the subjects they like in school translate to what they may enjoy in a career. I hope that by visiting our office space and talking with a variety of people at the firm they gained an understanding of what it would be like to work in an office environment like ours. I look forward to participating in more events like this in the future."

"Adopt-a-School has been a wonderfully enriching relationship for our Boston office and for me personally since we established the partnership a number of years ago", said Senior Counsel, Lou Sorgi. "To me, education is opportunity, and our Adopt-a-School programming with Match Charter School has aimed to provide an opportunity to students that they do not historically get in a traditional classroom setting – a better understanding and, more importantly, comfort with all the various elements of running a large enterprise and the individual people that make up that enterprise. It has been a pleasure to be a face of this program for the Boston office since its inception."

We appreciate the opportunity to work with this high-achieving group of high school juniors from Match Charter Public High School and provide information and guidance as they evaluate and consider college, career and economic opportunities.

