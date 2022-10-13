On Tuesday, October 11, the Biden-Harris administration and the Department of Education (DOE) provided a preview of the student debt relief application they had announced earlier in the year. Published on the White House's Twitter account, the teaser revealed that the application will be "short and simple," available in English and Spanish, and would not require supporting documents nor a Federal Student Aid Identification Number (FSA ID).

The alert also provided more details regarding the timeline for the program first set out by the Biden-Harris administration in late September. It reminded borrowers that the application will open later in October and run until December 31, 2023. After a borrower submits their application, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FASFA) will determine the borrower's eligibility and work with loan servicers to process relief.

For more updates and to receive an alert when the student debt relief application opens, the White House advises borrowers to sign up to receive official communications at StudentAid.gov/DebtRelief.

