In its 2022 regular session, the General Assembly made a number of changes to the statutes that affect public education in Connecticut. This summary provides a brief overview of some of the more significant changes. Links to the new legislation are provided in the electronic version of this publication.

In this issue, we provide overviews of the following areas:

Statutory Changes Related to Mental and Physical Health Services in Schools

Statutory Changes Affecting Students

Statutory Changes Affecting School District Operation

Statutory Changes Affecting Employment

Miscellaneous Statutory Changes Affecting Schools





