Along with the other bills that comprise a completed state spending plan, the General Assembly sent the Governor a bill amending the Public School Code. In addition to funding basic and special education for the upcoming fiscal year, H.B. 1642 (White, R-Philadelphia):

Provides for an industry-recognized credential attained by a student to be included on the student's transcript.

Provides an alternative for a student to be deemed proficient for purposes of the Keystone Exam graduation requirement.

Reconstitutes the Special Education Funding Commission in 2024.

Establishes the Commission on Education and Economic Competitiveness.

Extends the Plancon moratorium through the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Provides for school mental health specialists and behavioral specialists working under the supervision on a certified school social worker.

Provides for the certification of out-of-state applicants for career and technical education certification.

Extends the continuing education compliance period deadline for professional educators.

Suspends continuing professional education requirements for school or system leaders for one year.

Establishes a structured literacy program for school-personnel.

Allows the Department of Education to issue a comparable certification to an out-of-state applicant.

Establishes a home education program.

Allows a student who attended school in the 2021-22 school year to request a diploma from the school they attended or a prior school or request a Keystone Diploma retroactive to the 2021-22 school year.

Raises the threshold amount for a student to be eligible for the nonprofit school food program.

Compiles information in order to issue a report on expenditures relating to exceptional students.

Extends the age for special education students to enroll due to COVID-19.

Establishes the terms for the School Safety and Security Committee.

Requires a survey of school mental health services.

Appropriates funds from the School Safety and Security Fund.

Ensures a school has appointed a school safety and security coordinator.

Provides school safety and security training.

Provides for school safety and security grants.

Provides for school mental health grants.

Provides for a school-based mental health internship grant program.

Changes the Drug and Alcohol Recovery High School Pilot Program to a permanent program.

Requires high schools to enter into an agreement with an institution of higher education to allow students to attend the institution while they are enrolled in high school.

Establishes a Committee on Education Talent Recruitment.

Establishes an educational and professional development online course initiative.

Abolishes the Wolf Administration's charter school regulations.

Establishes a disability inclusive curriculum.

Establishes a cosmetology and barber training through career and technical center pilot program.

Provides for a community college funding formula.

Requires the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to issue a report on the Rural Regional Community College.

Provides for the Councils of Trustees of the State System of Higher Education universities.

Makes changes to the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) and Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit (OSTC), including increasing the total amount of tax credits available.

Allows for a Cambridge advanced exam to count towards credit for prior learning for college-level credits.

Provides for sexual violence, dating violence, domestic violence, and stalking education prevention and response at institutions of higher education.

Requires the Public Higher Education Funding Commission to develop a performance-based funding model by June 2023.

Prohibits scholarship displacement at public institutions of higher education.

Increases the maximum household income for the Ready to Succeed Scholarship Program.

Provides funding for libraries.

Provides for the distribution of career and technical education funding.

Provides for the distribution of basic education funding.

Provides for the distribution of Level-Up funding for low performing schools.

Provides for the distribution of funding for intermediate units.

Provides for the distribution of funding for special education.

Provides assistance to school districts in financial recovery or financial watch status.

Provides for Ready-to-Learn Block Grant funding.

