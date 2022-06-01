Grace Lee authored a chapter on personnel administration in The Business of Independent Schools: A Leader's Guide, published in May 2022 by the National Business Officers Association (NBOA). According to NBOA, this essential text provides business officers and business office staff with key considerations to help them succeed in their leadership roles. The chapter addresses partnerships that advance the school, financial management, human resources, risk management, and other areas of operations, including facilities, technology, and auxiliary programs.

NBOA is the only national nonprofit membership association focused exclusively on supporting independent school business officers and business operations staff while fostering financial and operational excellence among independent PK-12 schools.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.