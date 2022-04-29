Running an effective school board meeting may look slightly different from district to district. But the need to understand how to lead effectively in a polarizing climate is universal. Harris Beach Educational Institutions Industry Team attorney Laura Purcell joins this episode of the New York State School Board Association's (NYSSBA) President's Gavel podcast to discuss Open Meetings Law, video conferencing, public comment sessions and more.
Listen to the episode here.
