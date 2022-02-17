After 30 years of serving the community, 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge's Executive Director Dadrius Lanus says their services have never been needed as much as they are now. The organization has pivoted in creative ways over the past two years to continue to reach those who need them, and they have big plans to do even more for the community's youth and their families in the future.

Changing Lives and Fostering Success Through Mentorship

One of the largest chapters of 100 Black Men of America, 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge connects community leaders and mentors with young people throughout the metro area. While they primarily serve African American youth, mentor membership and many of their programs are open to anyone who wants to join. And they don't just reach out to young people - they make sure each mentees' family has support, too, using a holistic approach that addresses a wide range of academic and economic issues.

The 100's flagship program, Project Excel, focuses on working with African American males in middle and high school to develop essential life skills, improve academic performance and foster citizenship. From sixth grade until high school graduation, The 100 makes a solemn commitment to each mentee's family to get them prepared for college. Project Excel mentees complete additional programs, like The 100's ACT Preparatory Academy, and have access to one-on-one mentoring sessions with leaders in the top industries in Baton Rouge, as well as counseling sessions to provide added support.

The 100's commitment doesn't end when students graduate. The organization partners with colleges across the University of Louisiana System to offer support and scholarships for Project Excel graduates. Not worrying about how to pay for college allows mentees to dream big and helps their families avoid taking on debt to give them an education. Throughout their lives, The 100 is invested in their mentees' success.

This investment often comes full circle for the oldest African American philanthropic organization in Baton Rouge, with former mentees becoming strong role models in the community and coming back to mentor others. This is Dadrius' story, too. He said he took the organization's mission, "What they see is what they'll be," to heart, benefitting from the group's programs as a teenager and a young adult. And after a successful career in education and school administration, he returned to lead The 100 as it emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finding Creative Ways to Help Baton Rouge Families Navigate the Pandemic

All nonprofits took a hit during the pandemic, and The 100 was no exception. The organization relies on donations, which are often propelled by fundraising events, to offer services, which are mostly held in-person. So not only was funding down, but they couldn't put on their programs and be together with mentees during a time when they needed support more than ever.

The organization quickly changed course, finding creative ways to keep in constant contact with mentee families and redesigning programs to meet their needs without being able to physically meet. The organization became more proactive and added more touchpoints to figure out how to connect each family with the programs and support they needed, including visiting classrooms, offering virtual resources and helping to host COVID-19 vaccine events. Then they put systems in place to meet these needs long-term and provide even more services than before the pandemic.

Building Community to Make a Difference

This year, The 100 has big plans to expand on the services they provide and the impact they can have on the community. The key to this impact is mentorship. This is how they change lives and have the biggest impact on the city's youth. And this is also something you can help with!

Dadrius encourages community members to join The 100 and become mentors and role models to young people across Baton Rouge. You'll be able to improve young people's futures and show them what they can become through your example. Whether you can spend a few weekends a month mentoring and just want to stop by and help when you can, your time will make a difference in kids' lives. You can apply to join The 100 here.

You can also further the organization's mission by donating. They have plans to grow their programs and help even more kids and families, but until they have the resources to execute them, they're just plans. Donations improve lives through mentorship and programs that teach kids about:

Entrepreneurship

Leadership development

Financial literacy

Physical and mental health

STEM skills and careers

Donors are also informed about exactly where their dollars are going, and they're welcome to visit the group's programs and meet the mentees that their contributions are helping.

One way to donate now is to help fund a new program The 100 started this year that combines education, history, culture and travel to help mentees realize their potential and open new paths to their success. This summer, mentors and board members will take 50 Project Excel mentees on a cross-country trip to Washington, D.C. Along the way, they'll tour colleges, visit museums and learn about history and about themselves. The 100 is raffling off cash prizes and trip to Barbados to reach their fundraising goal for the trip.

With the issues facing our communities today, Dadrius says this is when their mentees need them the most. Having grown up like many of the mentees he now helps, Dadrius said he knows what's like to be in their shoes, to be in an environment where it feels like the walls are closing in around you, but being able to see the light at the end of the tunnel because you know someone truly cares about you. And his ten years working in the school system and position on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board shed light on the unique issues today's kids are dealing with. As they add new resources and programs, like their new 24/7 counseling hotline, The 100 aims to build even more community in the years to come.

Phelps proudly supports The 100 as a firm, and our Baton Rouge lawyers Dennis Blunt and Michael Victorian generously give their time to help expand the organization's reach. Dennis is a former president and current board member, and Michael serves as an officer and board member.

"It is critically important to me that every Black child that I encounter is able to see in me all of the possibilities available to them," Michael said. "100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge gives me an opportunity to live that out in mentorship, education and advocacy. It is my privilege to serve with the other men of The 100. I am also exceedingly proud that our firm recognizes that value as a long-term partner of 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge."

We can't wait to see what The 100 accomplishes this year and in the years to come!