Andreana Bellach and Tom Mooney discuss Governor Ned Lamont's plans to lift Connecticut's mask mandate in school beginning February 28 in the Connecticut Law Tribune article, "Lawyers Weigh In as Gov. Lamont Plans to End Mask Mandate."

