ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Consumer Protection from United States

Amendments Proposed To Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act Husch Blackwell LLP As the legislature opened on January 12, Virginia lawmakers proposed seven bills to amend the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act (VCDPA).

Lead Generator Settles With FTC Over Alleged FCRA And FTC Act Violations Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton On January 7, the FTC announced that a California-based lead generator agreed to settle with the FTC for $1.5 million to resolve allegations that through a number of its subsidiaries...

Illinois Set To Impose Significant Obligations On College And Financial Aid Advisory Services Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP Illinois adopted a first-of-its-kind law regulating entities that advise consumers about college or career searches, financial aid, or scholarships, or that assist with planning, preparing or submitting applications on behalf of a consumer.

FTC Advises Companies To Remediate Log4j Vulnerability Kelley Drye & Warren LLP In an unusual warning to companies running Java applications with Log4j in their environments, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently cautioned that it "intends to use its...

US FTC Succeeds In First Expanded Use Of Gramm-Leach-Bliley Penalty Authority Mayer Brown The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has gotten creative since the Supreme Court held that the FTC cannot obtain monetary relief in connection with its principal UDAP statute...