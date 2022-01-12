Just a week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) loosened its recommendations for COVID-19 isolation and quarantine periods for the general public, it issued updated guidance for K-12 schools. As we outlined earlier, the CDC explained that its new guidance was motivated by the science behind the new COVID-19 variant, which pointed to a shorter transmission period. Here's a roadmap to what schools should consider in updating their policies based upon recent CDC recommendations.

1. Five-Day Isolation Followed by Five Days of Masks for Those Infected

For students, teachers or staff who are infected or have symptoms of COVID-19 or awaiting test results, the CDC recommends a reduced isolation period from ten days to five days after the person's positive test or the onset of symptoms. However, if the person infected still has a fever or if their symptoms have not improved after five days, the CDC recommends continued isolation until they are fever-free without using fever-reducing medication and their other symptoms have improved. After the isolation period, the CDC still recommends people wear well-fitting masks around others at home and in the public for five more days.

2. Five-Day Quarantine (With Exceptions) for Those Exposed

For students, teachers or staff who have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19, the CDC recommends a reduced quarantine period from ten to five days if they have not been boosted or had a recently confirmed infection. According to the guidance, not all people who have been exposed need to quarantine. Those who do not need to quarantine include people:

18 or older and fully vaccinated (including boosters)

5-17 years old who are fully vaccinated

With a confirmed case of COVID-19 within the last 90 days

For those who do not need to quarantine after exposure, the CDC still recommends wearing well-fitting masks for at least ten days from the date of last exposure and testing at five days after exposure.

3. Test-to-Stay Model Alternative to Quarantine

In December, the CDC endorsed the test-to-stay model where students, teachers and staff can test frequently instead of quarantining after they are exposed. It recommended that those who opt for test-to stay should wear well-fitting masks while at school and stay home if they develop symptoms or test positive. Schools should also consider the local availability of COVID-19 tests and clarify what type of tests are acceptable prior to implementing this alternative.

4. Indoor Masking for All Individuals Ages 2 and Older

Finally, the CDC still recommends indoor masking for all individuals ages 2 and older, including students' teachers, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status. During instances when masks may be removed while indoors, such as during meals or snacks, the CDC recommends social distancing.

5. Other Changes Schools Should Know About

Schools should also review the requirements and recommendations of their local or state health agencies to the extent they may differ from CDC requirements and be on the lookout for new guidance.

Schools with early childhood programs where masking of young children is not possible may have to enact different guidelines and timeframes for isolation and quarantine.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.