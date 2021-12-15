ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Last year, California passed the California Consumer Financial Protection Law (“CCFPL”), which renamed the Department of Business Oversight as the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (“DFPI”) and expanded the authority of the department, including increased regulatory authority related to certain financial products. Under that widened purview, the DFPI has now proposed regulations requiring registration for certain financial product providers, including education financing and wage-based advances.

The CCFPL as Enacted

Under the statute, certain regulatory burdens apply to “covered persons” and “service providers” that broadly encompass entities offering extensions of credit and other consumer financial services and products, with certain exceptions and exemptions. With respect to the currently proposed regulations, the CCFPL allows the DFPI, with certain exemptions, to prescribe rules regarding registration requirements applicable to a covered person engaged in the business of offering or providing a consumer financial product or service. The CCFPL also states, however, that registration will not be required for any covered person licensed by the department under another law and who is providing a financial product or service within the scope of that license. The DFPI has sought comments regarding the proposed regulations including specifically “to clarify whether and when the registration requirements apply to Department licensees and licensees and registrants of other state agencies.” Comments on this and other potential issues with the proposed regulations may be submitted by December 20.

The Proposed Regulations

The proposed regulations, if finalized, would require registration for “subject products,” including for covered persons providing wage-based advances or education financing. Waged-based advances are defined in the proposed regulations as “funds paid to workers by a provider other than an obligor that are based on wages or compensation that a worker or the worker's obligor has represented, and that a provider has reasonably determined, have been earned but have not, at the time of the advance, been paid to the worker for work performed for or on behalf of an obligor or obligors.” Education financing is defined to include any credit “extended for the purpose of funding postsecondary education and costs of attendance at a postsecondary institution, including, but not limited to, tuition, fees, books and supplies, room and board, transportation, and miscellaneous personal expenses.”

The proposal contemplates registration through the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System (NMLS), including use of uniform forms (“MU1”). Applicants are not required to complete Section 10 (“Bank Account Information”) or Section 17 (“Qualifying Individuals”) of Form MU1. With respect to described business activities, in addition to any other relevant activities, education financers would need to designate “private student loan lending,” while those providing wage-based advances fall into the category of “other – consumer finance” on the form. Registrants would also need to disclose other trade names, designate contact employees, provide organizational charts (including indirect owners), management charts, and detailed business descriptions. Registrants would also need identify certain individuals, including principal officers, directors, managing members, general partners, individuals controlling (directly or indirectly) 10% or more, and responsible individuals. Identified individuals do not need to complete fingerprinting. Branch offices would also be registered, including identification of branch managers, separately using form MU3. Changes in information submitted would also be updated in NMLS. Annual financial reporting and disclosures, as well as fees are proposed too.

Outside of NMLS, the regulations, if finalized as proposed, would require an applicant for registration to submit directly to DFPI supplemental information including sample forms. Education financers would need to include copies of third-party contracts and agreements as well as marketing material and additional sample documents. With respect to those providing wage-based advances, the supplemental application would also include additional sample contracts and agreements used to provide the service as well as additional information regarding the product cycle.

Conclusion

The registration requirements are not effective until DFPI completes the comment period and other rulemaking procedures. It is unclear what the effective date of any future finalized regulations would be. It is also not clear if current industry participants will be able to continue to operate while registrations are pending once the rules are finalized. We will continue to monitor the situation as the regulations proceed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.