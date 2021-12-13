As we learn more about the devastating tragedy at Oxford High School in Michigan where four students were fatally shot, schools are faced with the pressing questions of what they can and should do to avoid similar situations.

1. Don't Ignore the Warning Signs

School administrators should take all threats seriously, even those that are posted on social media or made off-campus. Statistically, school shooters exhibit many signs prior to taking action, including talking about access to guns and ammunition and depicting or expressing violent fantasies. Regardless of how the school comes to have knowledge of the warning signs, knowledge should prompt action. Even if the individual claims that that it was a "joke," follow through with immediate attention by contacting the individual's legal guardians and, if appropriate, law enforcement. It is important to keep in mind that an individual's lack of prior disciplinary record does not mean that they may not engage in violent conduct given other warning signs.

2. Have a School Safety Plan

Make sure your institution has a set of procedures that address the event of school shootings that is provided to students, parents and staff regularly and update it periodically. Consider setting up emergency notification systems for crisis situations for students, parents, family members and staff.

3. Train School Staff and Students

Schools should conduct regular trainings and drills for dealing with crisis situations and on-campus shootings for both staff and students. Ensure that everyone knows about proper protocols, including recognizing alarms, sheltering and safe zones.

4. Monitor and Intervene

Schools and teachers generally have a duty of supervision over their students to ensure their safety. For individuals who have exhibited concerning and/or violent behavior, monitor their conduct on campus and among peers. If necessary, intervene via requesting temporary separation from school pending investigation and asking to search belongings for weapons. School handbooks and policies should set forth criteria for temporary separation as well as when belongings can be searched, including when there is a suspected weapon.

5. Involve Law Enforcement

While there may be false calls, it is better to err on the side of caution and get law enforcement involved based upon a suspected threat of violence or troubling student behavior. Law enforcement have many more tools than schools to investigate and protect students.