The U.S. Senate confirmed Rohit Chopra as Director of the CFPB.

Since 2018, Mr. Chopra has been serving as an FTC Commissioner. Prior to that appointment, Mr. Chopra served as the CFPB's Assistant Director and Student Loan Ombudsman and as a Senior Advisor at the Department of Education.

