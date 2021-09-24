In its 2021 regular and special sessions, the General Assembly made a number of changes in the statutes that affect independent schools in Connecticut. This summary provides a brief overview of some of the more significant changes, including:

  • Immunizations and Religious Exemptions
  • Education and Training in Exertional Heat Illness
  • Emergency Action Plans for Interscholastic and Intramural Athletic Events
  • Youth Coaches and Information Concerning Sexual Assault
  • Age-Related Information on Employment Applications
  • Disclosure of Salary Range for a Vacant position
  • Equal Pay for Comparable Work
  • ...and more

Download our 2021 Legislation Summary for Independent Schools, which also contains links to the new legislation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.