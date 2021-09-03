United States:
CWRU And MetroHealth Extend Their Affiliation Through 2031
03 September 2021
Taft Stettinius & Hollister
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Case Western Reserve University and MetroHealth are extending
their education and research partnership through June 30, 2031. The
partnership is notable for the clinical learning opportunities the
partnership offers to medical students. The renewal focuses on
further developing education programs, and research projects.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Consumer Protection from United States
PFAS Consumer Products Reglulations
Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP
Manufacturers, distributors, and retailers of consumer products across a broad spectrum of industries are being impacted by regulations regarding the presence of per- and polyfluorinated chemicals ("PFAS") in their products.
The Telemarketer's Guide: Consumer Disclosures
Klein Moynihan Turco LLP
To help you understand how to sell to consumers through telemarketing, while complying with the law, we have created this guide for every telemarketer in order to understand consumer disclosures.