United States:
2021 Education Legislation Summary
19 August 2021
Shipman & Goodwin LLP
In its 2021 regular and special sessions, the General Assembly
made a number of changes in the statutes that affect public
education in Connecticut. This summary provides a
brief overview of some of the more significant changes. Links to
the new legislation are provided in the electronic version of this
publication.
In this issue, we provide overviews of the following areas:
- Statutory Changes Affecting Students
- Statutory Changes Related to Remote Learning
- Statutory Changes Affecting Curriculum
- Statutory Changes Affecting School District Operation
- Statutory Changes Affecting Employment
- Miscellaneous Statutory Changes Affecting Schools
>> Download 2021 Education
Legislation Summary
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
