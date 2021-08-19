In its 2021 regular and special sessions, the General Assembly made a number of changes in the statutes that affect public education in Connecticut. This summary provides a brief overview of some of the more significant changes. Links to the new legislation are provided in the electronic version of this publication.

In this issue, we provide overviews of the following areas:

Statutory Changes Affecting Students

Statutory Changes Related to Remote Learning

Statutory Changes Affecting Curriculum

Statutory Changes Affecting School District Operation

Statutory Changes Affecting Employment

Miscellaneous Statutory Changes Affecting Schools

