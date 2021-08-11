In this episode of the Legal Innovators Interview Series, Buchanan's Hala Sandridge talks with Gerard Solis, general counsel at University of South Florida.

Hala and Gerard discuss how COVID-19, the financial collapse and the Black Lives Matter movement impacted higher institutions like USF. The conversation continues to discuss the differences of working in the legal field at a public institution from working in private practice as well as working in house at a private company or even a publicly traded company.

Listen to the episode here

