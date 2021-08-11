United States:
Legal Innovators Interview Series - The GC At University Of South Florida On How COVID-19, The Financial Collapse And The BLM Movement Impacted Higher Institutions - Corporate Counsel
11 August 2021
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
In this episode of the Legal Innovators Interview Series,
Buchanan's Hala Sandridge talks with Gerard Solis, general
counsel at University of South Florida.
Hala and Gerard discuss how COVID-19, the financial collapse and
the Black Lives Matter movement impacted higher institutions like
USF. The conversation continues to discuss the differences of
working in the legal field at a public institution from working in
private practice as well as working in house at a private company
or even a publicly traded company.
Listen to the episode here.
