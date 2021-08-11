ARTICLE

United States: Legal Innovators Interview Series - The GC At University Of South Florida On How COVID-19, The Financial Collapse And The BLM Movement Impacted Higher Institutions - Corporate Counsel

In this episode of the Legal Innovators Interview Series, Buchanan's Hala Sandridge talks with Gerard Solis, general counsel at University of South Florida.

Hala and Gerard discuss how COVID-19, the financial collapse and the Black Lives Matter movement impacted higher institutions like USF. The conversation continues to discuss the differences of working in the legal field at a public institution from working in private practice as well as working in house at a private company or even a publicly traded company.

Listen to the episode here.

