The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce's Power Luncheon returns for August with North Carolina state superintendent Catherine Truitt.

Truitt assumed her role as the state's 24th superintendent back in January 2021. In her recent position, her work is focused on improving the state's public schools, expanding innovation, and creating new opportunities for students to learn, grow, and successfully transition into the post-secondary plans of their choice. Prior to her position, Truitt served as chancellor of non-profit Western Governors University North Carolina. Before that, she was the Associate Vice President of University and P-12 Partnerships at UNC General Administration. Truitt started her career as a high school English teacher. Learn More.

The virtual event will take place on Tuesday, August 17 from 11 a.m. to noon. There's a $20 registration fee with half of it being used to purchase a gift card to be used at a Chamber member restaurant. Ward and Smith is proud to be the presenting sponsor of the Power Luncheon series. Sign-up today!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.