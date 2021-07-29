Education Department Co-Chair Ishan K. Bhabha, who was recently recognized in Bloomberg Law's 40 Under 40 list, together with Erica Turret, have released an NACUANOTE titled Campus Bias Response Teams: Lessons from Litigation and Practical Guidance. This publication discusses the increase in the number of reported bias incidents on college campuses in recent years, as the national political dialogue has become increasingly fractious. In reaction to these concerning currents, institutions have elevated their diversity and inclusion initiatives. One of the more important initiatives are campus organizations designed to provide resources and support for those who have experienced what they perceive to be a bias-motivated incident.

