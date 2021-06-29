Along with the other bills that comprise a completed state spending plan, the General Assembly sent the Governor a bill amending the Public School Code. In addition to funding basic and special education for the upcoming fiscal year, S.B. 381 (Martin, R-Lancaster), provides:
- A six month extention for the reconstitution of the Special Education Funding Commission.
- Flat funds community colleges at 2020-2021 levels, and also includes funding for the newly approved Erie Community College.
- Increases tax credits available under the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program from $185 million to $225 million, with $175 million reserved for contributions from business firms to scholarship organizations.
- Extends the due date for the report of the Public Higher Education Funding Commission from November 30, 2021 to May 31, 2022.
- Provides that college athletes may earn compensation for the use of his or her name or likeliness.
- Provides funding for libraries proportional to 2020-2021 levels and allows redistribution of funds upon by the State Librarian upon agreement of the affected libraries.
- Provides for distribution of student-weighted basic education funding, including roughly $900 million.
- Provides for payments to Intermediate Units and distressed school districts.
- Extends the moratorium on PlanCon applications from July 1, 2021 to July 2, 2022.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.