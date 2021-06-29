Along with the other bills that comprise a completed state spending plan, the General Assembly sent the Governor a bill amending the Public School Code. In addition to funding basic and special education for the upcoming fiscal year, S.B. 381 (Martin, R-Lancaster), provides:

A six month extention for the reconstitution of the Special Education Funding Commission.

Flat funds community colleges at 2020-2021 levels, and also includes funding for the newly approved Erie Community College.

Increases tax credits available under the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program from $185 million to $225 million, with $175 million reserved for contributions from business firms to scholarship organizations.

Extends the due date for the report of the Public Higher Education Funding Commission from November 30, 2021 to May 31, 2022.

Provides that college athletes may earn compensation for the use of his or her name or likeliness.

Provides funding for libraries proportional to 2020-2021 levels and allows redistribution of funds upon by the State Librarian upon agreement of the affected libraries.

Provides for distribution of student-weighted basic education funding, including roughly $900 million.

Provides for payments to Intermediate Units and distressed school districts.

Extends the moratorium on PlanCon applications from July 1, 2021 to July 2, 2022.

