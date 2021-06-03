United States:
Webinar Replay: Reviewing The Third Round Of Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF III)
03 June 2021
Duane Morris LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
A replay of the webinar, "Reviewing the Third Round of
Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF III)," is now
available.
About the Program
On January 14, 2021, the U.S. Department of Education published
information regarding the process, timing and allocation levels for
the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations
Act, 2021 (CRRSAA), Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF
II funds) contained in the 2021 Consolidated Appropriations Act.
Subsequently, the Department published guidance documents on
February 25, March 19 and March 22. In addition, on March 10,
Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA),
providing yet another round of direct grant funding (HEERF III
funds).
Disclaimer: This Alert has been
prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not
offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more
information, please see the firm's
full disclaimer.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Consumer Protection from United States
Loomis v. Amazon: Strict Products Liability In The World Of E-Commerce
Dickinson Wright PLLC
On April 26, 2021, the California Court of Appeal issued its decision in Loomis v. Amazon.com LLC, which could have drastic consequences for operators of e-commerce sites being sued for strict liability for injuries incurred as a result of defective products sold on their platforms.
5 Dumb Things That Get FTC Attention
Kronenberger Rosenfeld
The worst nightmare for an affiliate marketer is to wake up in the morning and discover that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has shut down your business, raided your offices...
Monthly TCPA Digest — May 2021
Mintz
We are pleased to present our latest Monthly TCPA Digest, providing insights and news related to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA).