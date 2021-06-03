ARTICLE

A replay of the webinar, "Reviewing the Third Round of Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF III)," is now available.

About the Program

On January 14, 2021, the U.S. Department of Education published information regarding the process, timing and allocation levels for the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021 (CRRSAA), Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF II funds) contained in the 2021 Consolidated Appropriations Act. Subsequently, the Department published guidance documents on February 25, March 19 and March 22. In addition, on March 10, Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA), providing yet another round of direct grant funding (HEERF III funds).

